Road Dogg Details Which Injuries Are Still With Him Today

On a recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, WWE’s Road Dogg commented on his health status and how his years in the ring caused a number of issues he still has to deal with currently (via Wrestling Inc). He shared how the damage sustained while performing, exacerbated by the innate nature of professional wrestling and the lack of protection afforded by certain choices in wardrobe and gear, left lingering effects that impact his day to day, even working backstage as the Senior VP of Live Events for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.

On his current health status and where the damage originated: “I do have really bad arthritis in my knees and ankles and feet and hands. I also wore shooter boots so I didn’t have protection in heels when I was taking bumps and my knees, from wiggle-wiggle knee. My left knee hit the ground at least once really hard every night … My left knee now is horrible and my lower back is not as bad as a lot of guys so I knock on wood and thank God for that … I have lingering injuries that are, that are just there.”