Road Dogg Thanks Fans In First Statement Since Hospitalization

Brian “Road Dogg” James has given an update to fans, thanking them following his hospitalization over the weekend. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized over what was initially suspected to be a heart attack. James’ wife Tracy said earlier today that James’ heart was doing well and there were no blockages, so he was heading home.

Posting to his Facebook account today, James wrote:

“To God be the glory, I live to tell the story! I’m headed home. I’ve got some work to do and some changes to make but I’m up to the task. I want to thank EACH and EVERY one of you for your thoughts and prayers and your kind words. So many reached out with positive vibes and it overwhelmed me with love. Thank you all and God is good! Let the journey begin! #OUDK # GBU #LIVEARMSTRONG”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to James for a quick and full recovery.