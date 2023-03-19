Road Dogg Weighs In MJF’s Drink Throwing Incident, Why It’s Not a Good Look For Him

Road Dogg is the latest to weigh in on MJF’s incident where he threw a drink on a child at AEW Revolution, explaining why it’s a bad look for the AEW star. As has been reported, MJF threw a drink on a kid during his match with Bryan Danielson at the PPV, and Tony Khan said after the PPV that they “had a serious conversation” about it and that he wasn’t taking it lightly.

Road Dogg talked about the moment on an episode of Oh You Didn’t Know? and why, despite having his own history of saying controversial things for heat, he doesn’t think that’s a good idea now. You can see some highlights below:

On the incident: “So I — you know, I think there’s a lot of mindsets about this. But from a professional, like a corporate [standpoint] — and look, that’s how I’m looking at the company, and any job I do is a representation of the company that I work for. And therefore to me, that’s not a good thing unless that was a plant, or somebody’s kid and they knew that it was okay to do that. Like, I don’t think it’s good. But I can tell you, I’ll have 100 people and Jim Cornette too telling me I’m stupid, and I don’t know what I’m talking about, and it’s heat and all this. But again, I’m thinking about it from a corporate standpoint. And I can tell you this much, we wouldn’t do that on one of our shows. And if the individual did it, they would probably be punished for it.”

On his own past of using controversy to get heat: “And this is the same guy who said the words that we talked about earlier on the podcast and did all these horrible things. But I don’t look at it the same way now, because I’m 30 years older and I work as an executive in the industry. So I look at it like a company that I’m trying to sell to the public. And that is not a good look, in my opinion.”

On AEW inviting the kid backstage after the incident: “I think the kid getting backstage was all them trying to make up for the talent going into business for himself, you know what I mean? And look, that’s not a negative, and he ain’t the first one to do it I’m just saying, from a business standpoint that’s exactly why they went into crisis-control mode and said ‘Get me everybody’s T-shirt, get me so-and-so down here,’ and go into crisis control mode. We’ve done it 100 times, and we’ll do it 100 more. And so will they.”

