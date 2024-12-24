Rob Fee Says Joe Gacy Has ‘Stepped Up’ In Wyatt Sicks Role

Rob Fee credits Joe Gacy with excelling in his role as a member of the Wyatt Sicks. Gacy is a part of the group alongside Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross. Fee, who is WWE’s Director Of Longterm Creative and is involved in the Wyatt Sicks’ creative, spoke with Dead Meat for a new interview and noted that Gacy doesn’t get the credit he deserves for stepping into the role.

“Speaking of the pig, I don’t think Joe Gacy gets enough credit considering he was called up from NXT to this and this was — His first night on the main roster was their debut,” Fee said (per Fightful). “I’ll forget and I’ll check on him sometimes and be like, ‘Hey buddy, just like making sure you’re good, I know this is a lot at once.’ Just wanted to note him in particular, he’s been so fantastic, like really stepped up and done an amazing job.”