Rob Van Dam Says He Can Still Wrestle In AEW While Under WWE Legends Deal

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about whether he can still work for AEW while under a WWE Legends deal and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On having The Original Sheik and Sabu advise him: “I’m really lucky that I had a Sabu and a Sheik to advise me. And usually, that’s the way it is in the business. Whoever trained you, like, usually that relationship stays long-term, and that’s your guy. You’re always going to be your trainer, always going to be the guy that broke you into the business. And then usually you can go to them for advice. They’ll go to you for an unlimited amount, an endless amount of favors. [laughs[ Free appearances, and s**t.”

On his AEW future: “Can I still wrestle in AEW? As far as I know. There’s no reason that I know of that I can’t. So you know, if there is a reason, then I don’t know about it. [laughs] I don’t know that it would be the best move for me right now, but at the same time, money talks and that’s a great motivator when it comes to going to work.”

