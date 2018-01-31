WWE News: Roderick Strong Comes Face to Face with Pete Dunne, Highlights From NXT Main Event, TM-61 Comment on Return

– Roderick Strong came face to face with Pete Dunne following Strong earning a shot at Dunne’s UK Championship on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the Fallout video below. The two stare off before Dunne, not too worried about Strong, walks off:

– Here are highlights of Strong defeating Tyler Bate in the NXT main event to earn his title shot against Dunne:

– TM-61 made their returns to NXT TV on tonight’s episode beating the Ealy Brothers. Highlights of the match are below, along with comments from Shane Thorne and Nick Miller on their return:

Thanks for the support everyone! It’s good to be back!#TheMighty #WeAreNXT https://t.co/6XXpzGmLIc — Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) February 1, 2018