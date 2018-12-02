WWE News: Roderick Strong Teases Appearance at EVOLVE 117, War Raiders Train at WWE Performance Center

– Roderick Strong posted to Twitter teasing the possibility of a match with Fabian Aichner at EVOLVE 117. Strong noted that with Aichner and the Street Profits representing NXT as EVOLVE champions, he may show up at the December 15th show for a match with Aichner:

Thought of the day- NXT Superstars holding #EVOLVE titles? Well there are no bigger Superstars than the #UndisputedERA and I’ve won just about every @WWNLive title but the #EVOLVE title. So Maybe Dec. 15th I come to La Boom and #ShocktheSystem? #OurERA — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 1, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of the War Raiders training at the WWE Performance Center: