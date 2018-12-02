Quantcast

 

WWE News: Roderick Strong Teases Appearance at EVOLVE 117, War Raiders Train at WWE Performance Center

December 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong NXT 2618 205 Live

– Roderick Strong posted to Twitter teasing the possibility of a match with Fabian Aichner at EVOLVE 117. Strong noted that with Aichner and the Street Profits representing NXT as EVOLVE champions, he may show up at the December 15th show for a match with Aichner:

– WWE posted the following video of the War Raiders training at the WWE Performance Center:

