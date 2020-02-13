ROH Announces World Title Three-Way Match For Gateway to Honor

ROH has set a three-way match for their upcoming show at Gateway to Honor show on February 29th. The company announced on Thursday that PCO will defend his championship against RUSH and Mark Haskins at the PPV.

Gateway of Honor takes place in St. Louis. You can see the full annoucement below:

PCO’S WORLD TITLE ON THE LINE IN TRIPLE THREAT AGAINST RUSH, MARK HASKINS IN ST. LOUIS

RUSH wants the ROH World Championship back. Mark Haskins is hungry for his first taste of ROH gold. Both of them will get their opportunity at Gateway To Honor on Feb. 29 in St. Louis.

That night, PCO will defend his ROH World Title against RUSH and Haskins in a Triple Threat Match.

PCO won the title from RUSH in a wild brawl at Final Battle on Dec. 13, as he handed “El Toro Blanco” his first pinfall loss in ROH. In the championship rematch on Jan. 11 in Atlanta, PCO retained the title by disqualification but was left lying by RUSH and the rest of La Faccion Ingobernable.

Haskins, coming off a huge win over Bully Ray in a Street Fight at Final Battle, has dedicated himself to winning the ROH World Title in 2020. Haskins has defeated some of the top stars in pro wrestling during his 13-year career, and he came within an eyelash of beating then-ROH World Champion Matt Taven for the title this past May.

Can PCO overcome the odds and retain his title? Will RUSH become just the fifth man to regain the ROH World Championship? Or will Haskins achieve his lifelong dream of becoming world champion?

Join us live in St. Louis or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

NOTE: ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee is challenging PCO for the ROH World Title the night before in Nashville, and he is scheduled to defend his TV Title against Dak Draper in St. Louis. If Lee defeats PCO for the title, ROH officials have announced that Lee, RUSH, Haskins and Draper will compete in a Four Corner Survival Match for the ROH World Title in St. Louis.