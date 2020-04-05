ROH Releases ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard In Full Online

ROH is giving fans something to watch this afternoon as they wait for WrestleMania night two, with ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard streaming online. The company has posted the show to YouTube as a livestream, as you can check out below. It will be available to watch until July 31st.

The show took place on April 6th, 2019. The timestamps (not all of which are available yet due to the livestream aspect) are: