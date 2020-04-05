wrestling / News
ROH Releases ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard In Full Online
ROH is giving fans something to watch this afternoon as they wait for WrestleMania night two, with ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard streaming online. The company has posted the show to YouTube as a livestream, as you can check out below. It will be available to watch until July 31st.
The show took place on April 6th, 2019. The timestamps (not all of which are available yet due to the livestream aspect) are:
00:06 – PRESHOW: 30-man Honor Rumble
54:37 – Title vs. Title: ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb vs NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay
1:13:02 – Dalton Castle vs RUSH
1:21:02 – Women of Honor World Title Match: Kelly Klein vs Mayu Iwatani
1:49:04 – New York City Street Fight Six-Man Tag Match: Bully Ray, Silas Young and Shane Taylor vs Flip Gordon and LifeBlood’s Juice Robinson and Mark Haskins
2:11:08 – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Taiji Ishimori vs Dragon Lee vs Bandido
2:34:39 – Title vs. Title Fourway Tag Match: IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa w/ Gedo) vs ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs EVIL and SANADA vs Jay and Mark Briscoe
2:54:16 – British Heavyweight Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Zack Sabre Jr
3:14:02 – IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Tetsuya Naito vs Kota Ibushi
3:50:11 – ROH World Title Triple Threat Ladder Match: “The Villain” Marty Scurll vs Matt Taven vs Jay Lethal
4:32:57 – IWGP Heavyweight Title: Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him