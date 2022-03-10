Rohit Raju Didn’t Know About Feuding With Jordynne Grace At First

In an interview with Fightful, Rohit Raju spoke about his feud with Jordynne Grace in Impact Wrestling, which he wasn’t sure about at first. Here are highlights:

On his feud with Jordynne Grace: “At first, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know.’ Because they wanted it done so quick, but then when I realized what was happening [while he was holding the belt], just the heat it got afterward, was so awesome. It was very old school and that’s my favorite type of stuff. Then of course our little skirmish at Bound for Glory, she was part of that. I thought, actually, we could have ran further with her and I, but it just didn’t end up happening that way. Then yelling, ‘Equality!’ before I double stomped her. It was just stupid stuff I pulled out of my hat sometimes.”

On working as a heel: “It was funny because I saw comments on the internet, and I had done something prior when I had to work with Kylie Rae at one of the collectives, I think it was before COVID, and I remember this fan was really like that. I’ve seen him wrestle other people and he’s a chauvinist. I was like, ‘Sweet. I’ll take that.’ If I pull the wool over your eyes, I’m doing exactly what I want to do. I think that’s missing in professional wrestling. I think MJF is probably the best guy that does that right now. I’m a fan of that stuff. You don’t like me? Cool. It backfires sometimes. We did a meet and greet—or as I called it, ‘A Rohit & Greet’—at IMPACT one time. I remember talking to these fans, ‘cause I’m trying to sign autographs, they would not talk to me,” he continued. “They look at me and they were not fans at all. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s a double-edged sword.’ Because I’m doing my job real well, but on the other, I’m not putting as much money in my pocket. It’s kind of weird.”