Roman Reigns Comments On Becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Wrestlemania

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 38 2 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar last night at Wrestlemania to unify the WWE and Universal titles. Reigns took to Twitter to comment on being the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

He wrote: “Of all @WWE. Over the entire Universe. One. Undisputed. Champion. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania

