Roman Reigns Comments On Becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Wrestlemania
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar last night at Wrestlemania to unify the WWE and Universal titles. Reigns took to Twitter to comment on being the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
He wrote: “Of all @WWE. Over the entire Universe. One. Undisputed. Champion. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania”
