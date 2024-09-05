Roman Reigns Comments On John Cena Calling Him the Greatest Of All Time

John Cena recently called Roman Reigns the greatest of all time, and Reigns has given his thoughts on the the label. Cena referred to Reigns as the GOAT during an interview last month, citing WWE’s ruse in business metrics under Reigns, and Reigns was asked about the comments during his appearance at Bloomberg’s New York Power Players event.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Reigns joked (per Fightful). “I wish I could say, ‘I’m Taylor Swift out there,’ but we have a great team. I have a Wiseman. Business has been really good. It’s one of those weird situations. This is where I would normally be like, ‘Paul, brag about me.’ At the end of the day, it’s subjective. There are some objective metrics involved that we can measure. If there’s 60 people over here that are like, ‘No, Roman Reigns is the GOAT.’ Then there’s two people who go, ‘No way. The Undertaker is the Greatest of All Time.’ How do you argue with those two people that believe in their soul that the Undertaker is?”

He continued, “That’s the weird part of our job, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s where objective and subjective meet. It can really be whatever you feel it is. As long as you are connected to whose ever product in WWE you are connected to, I think you have the right to claim that superstar being the greatest of all time, to you. As far as what John said, I kind of witnessed and observed his early reign as WWE’s top guy and face of the company. Nobody knows better about everything that it takes to get to that point and be in that conversation. I guess I’m just going to agree with him.”

Reigns made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam.