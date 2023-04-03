Roman Reigns Comments On WWE Sale Reports, Heyman Jokingly References CM Punk AEW All Out Rant

During the WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 post-show press conference, Roman Reigns was asked by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc about the reports that WWE is likely set to be sold to UFC parent company Endeavor, with WWE and UFC merging into one publicly traded company.

“I was busy, ya know, smashing your favorite,” Reigns said. “So I don’t really know too much about that, today was a busy day for me. Whatever happened, I’m sure they’re all very lucky to have me, I know that much.”

Paul Heyman then said that Hausman “has a bad habit of starting problems at press conferences,” a reference to Hausman asking the question that led to CM Punk’s rant at the AEW All Out 2022 post-show press conference.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Undisputed Title by beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.