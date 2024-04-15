Ronda Rousey Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Secretly in WWE, Says Roster Felt Expendable

In an interview with The Diary of a CEO (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about her time in WWE and why she felt the roster was expendable when Vince McMahon ran things. McMahon is no longer in the company, after he resigned following allegations of sex trafficking and more.

Rousey said: “You would think it wouldn’t be an absolute cluster f**k sh** show, and you would be wrong. It was. And it’s so needlessly dangerous. A lot of times people can’t rehearse, things are changed last minute… So a lot of these injuries happened because people just weren’t able to rehearse, and the company doesn’t give a s*** because we’re all expendable to them. When the stuff came out, and Vince was gone before, he was still basically just calling it in and running the company. Like Bruce Prichard — who’s there now — is basically just taking orders from Vince and still running the company through him… He was still running the company informally. And I think he still is to this day.“