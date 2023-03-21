– As previously noted, there were recently conflicting reports regarding the status of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez after she collapsed on NXT TV and was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Dave Meltzer reported more details on Perez on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Roxanne Perez is “okay, cleared, and will be worked back into storylines as soon as — probably starting tomorrow’s show (Tuesday). Somehow, they’re going to get her back in the mix.” Meltzer added that whatever issue Perez was dealing with, Perez got “a good report” back on it.

With regard to Perez’s issue, Meltzer stated, “It’s not an injury, but it was just a situation that could’ve kept her out.” Meltzer also noted that the angle on TV with Perez’s collapse and stretcher job was done as a backup. But now that everything appears okay with Perez, she will be worked back into the television programs.

Following the angle that wrote her out, NXT vacated the women’s title and started the process to crown a new champion at NXT Stand & Deliver.