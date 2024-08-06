Roxanne Perez Responds To Stephanie Vaquer Mentioning Her On Social Media

The war of words between Roxanne Perez and Stephanie Vaquer is heating up a bit on social media. Vaguer is set to arrive in WWE NXT soon, and Perez has mentioned her several times on WWE NXT. Vaguer posted to her Twitter account last week to respond to the callouts, and Perez responded to the former CMLL star in a new post on Tuesday.

Perez responded to Vaquer with a short and sweet response, writing:

“I’m glad you hear me”

There’s no word as of yet on when Vaguer will make her debut on NXT TV.