Rumored Wrestlemania Match For Omos Could Still Be Changed

It was previously reported that Omos is set to have a singles match at Wrestlemania, with the current opponent rumored to be Bobby Lashley. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that match isn’t 100% locked in and could change. Lashley never got surgery for his shoulder injury and is currently not cleared to wrestle. The injury was bad enough that he hasn’t wrestled or been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber.

It was noted that Lashley definitely wouldn’t be ready if he did have major shoulder surgery. Either way, if he’s unable to get cleared by next week, WWE will be changing their plans.