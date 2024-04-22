wrestling / News
RVD Praises Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall Of Fame Speech
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast (per Wrestling Inc).
During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame speech.
“Paul’s speech was awesome. I would like to hear it again, go back and listen to it all because the following couple of days at WrestleCon and around Philly I was learning how much it impacted all the fans. They were really engaged, and they rated it one of the best speeches that they’ve ever heard,” he said.
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Addresses Comments on Triple H, Says He’s Done Talking About It
- 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Did WrestleMania 40 Have The Right Ending?
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos