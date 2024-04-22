RVD Praises Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast (per Wrestling Inc).

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame speech.

“Paul’s speech was awesome. I would like to hear it again, go back and listen to it all because the following couple of days at WrestleCon and around Philly I was learning how much it impacted all the fans. They were really engaged, and they rated it one of the best speeches that they’ve ever heard,” he said.