Ryusuke Taguchi To Miss NJPW Dontaku Series Due To Injury

Ryusuke Taguchi is out of several NJPW shows after suffering an injury. NJPW announced on Friday that Taguchi suffered an injury in a bicycle accident and will miss shows through May 4th.

The full announcement reads:

Ryusuke Taguchi injured; to miss Dontaku series

Ryusuke Taguchi, who was scheduled to compete this weekend on the Road to Dontaku, was involved in a bicycle accident, sustaining wounds to his face hands and knees as well as injuring his neck. As a result, he will be unable to compete in forthcoming events. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Taguchi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Taguchi has issued the following statement:

“Hello to all 69 of my fans across Japan. Although I can’t remember the exact accident due to my concussion, I apparently fell off my bicycle while swerving to avoid a dog. I will rest, recover and be back better than ever!”

The following replacements will be made for Taguchi’s matches in the coming nights:

April 20, Machida, April 22 Korakuen: Shoma Kato

April 23 Korakuen: Katsuya Murashima

April 25 Fukui, April 26 Osaka : Hiroyoshi Tenzan

April 27 Hiroshima: Tomoaki Honma

April 30 Kumamoto: Katsuya Murahshima

May 1 Beppu: Shoma Kato

May 3, 4 Fukuoka: Tiger Mask

NJPW joins fans in wishing Taguchi a full, fast recovery.