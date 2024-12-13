Sabu Says Rob Van Dam Didn’t Wrestle On NXT Because He Was Hurt, Thinks Tables Are Overused In Wrestling

Sabu recently revealed why Rob Van Dam didn’t get physical during the ECW tribute episode of NXT. The ECW legend appeared on Covalent TV recently and spoke about RVD’s appearance at the November 6th episode of NXT, what he dislikes about the use of tables in today’s wrestling and more. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Van Dam not wrestling on the 2300 Arena episode of NXT: “I still talk to him almost every day now. I talked to him every day [for the] last two weeks. Ever since he did the arena show on NXT. He was hurt so he couldn’t wrestle.”

On the use of tables in current wrestling: “I’m not saying the guys don’t know what they’re doing today. They’re great, but they misinterpret my bumps. When they break a table, they’re just doing it for the crash. If you watch it, I set up that table 5 minutes, 10 minutes before that, where you forget about it, tease it, forget about it, tease it — bam! And that’s more than breaking 10 tables.”

On the table spots being done just for spectacle: “Even in an Olympic match, I could throw a guy through a table. I could do that. It’s possible. But in an Olympic match, you cannot stack a couple [of] tables and then climb something and jump off. That’s a stunt. I’m not a stuntman or an actor. And today’s wrestling … are stuntmen and actors.”