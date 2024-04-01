Sami Zayn Discusses Triple H’s Creative Being Outside-The-Box

While making a recent appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Sami Zayn discussed working under the creative leadership in WWE with Triple H. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On his recent promo segment with Jackie Redmond“I don’t know, that might be a Triple H creative direction,” revealed Zayn. “I think they’re doing a lot, and you can actually see it in the production and some of the camera shots and all these things that we’re doing. I think they’re trying to really get outside the box lately and really let the people who are very, very talented — and I’m talking about behind the scenes, that’s why they work here.”

On interviews in WWE have been more sports-oriented recently:“To answer your question about Jackie [Zayn’s interview with Jackie Redmon], it is just like a new approach to interviews with different styles and things like that. Some of it’s a little bit more sports-oriented. I thought it was pretty cool and I think it’s also that I’ve interviewed with her not just the one week when we launched the story, but she’s kind of been like a recurring thread, like, ‘Okay, where are you at now? And then this happened, so where’s your head now?’ And it’s kind of following the journey. I thought it was pretty cool,” said Zayn.