Sami Zayn Has Reportedly Re-Signed New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

It was reported last month that Sami Zayn had signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, as his deal was set to expire early this year. Fightful Select has confirmed that Zayn has signed a new deal with the company and will be with them for several more years. Zayn was said to be “kind of private” about his talks with the company, but WWE “made it clear” they wanted to keep him.

TVA Sports reported that Zayn’s deal was set to expire in late 2021, the same as Kevin Owens (who signed a three-year-deal with WWE). The exact length of Zayn’s new deal is unknown at this time.

Before ROH went on hiatus, those in the company said there would have been interest in him. AEW talent said the same, although officials did not as they won’t talk about talent under contract.