wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Rumored To Have Re-Signed With WWE

December 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn

It has been reported this week that Kevin Owens signed a new deal with WWE, which he later confirmed would keep him in the company for a few more years. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is also believed to have signed a new multi-year deal with the company. However, it was stressed that this was “locker room talk” and hadn’t been confirmed by any WWE sources. Like Owens, Zayn’s deal was set to expire in early 2022.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sami Zayn, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading