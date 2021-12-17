Sami Zayn Rumored To Have Re-Signed With WWE

It has been reported this week that Kevin Owens signed a new deal with WWE, which he later confirmed would keep him in the company for a few more years. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is also believed to have signed a new multi-year deal with the company. However, it was stressed that this was “locker room talk” and hadn’t been confirmed by any WWE sources. Like Owens, Zayn’s deal was set to expire in early 2022.