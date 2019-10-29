Sami Zayn On Whether He Regrets His AEW Callout, Not Going to Saudi Arabia, Current Manager Gig

– Sami Zayn spoke with Catch Newz for a new interview promoting WWE’s live events in Europe and discussed his referencing AEW on Raw, his current manager gig and more. Highlights are below:

On his in-ring future: “I’m still a wrestler, not a permanent manager … this is just another chapter in my long history at WWE.”

On not going to Saudi Arabia: “I did a show a few years ago there. But with the new WWE partnership, I have not had a chance to perform. It’s a complicated thing, difficult to explain. But for the moment, I can not say much and that in favor of any side. Maybe it will change, but for now no change. It’s a complicated answer and I do not know how to explain it.”

On if he regrets his AEW callout on Raw: “No no. It really was not a big story besides what was on the internet. Basically, it was a small new segment that we were trying for people, an unscripted thing. I knew that if we said AEW, people would talk about it. That’s exactly what happened. As you see, nothing really happened after I said that. It was done once, and nothing happened. [There was] much more controversy on the internet on the subject. But it’s important to have people talking about it.”

On potentially adding Daniel Bryan to his alliance with Shinsuke Nakamura: “I hope that Daniel Bryan will make the right decision and come with us. He’s like us in the end. He’s not like other WWE stars who just think about being rich and popular. He’s smarter than that, he’s deeper. He has a native spirit like us. The trio would be very interesting. Three excellent wrestlers in the ring, but also people with more interests outside of wrestling. The segments with us three could become very interesting, it can be a side that we do not see often in the company.”