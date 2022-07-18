wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Will Be The Next Guest On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will be the guest on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will stream this Friday on Peacock.
BREAKING: @SamiZayn will sit down with @steveaustinBSR on a brand-new episode of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS FRIDAY! @peacockTV | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/XUu9Vu890B
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals When Scott Hall Told Him He Was Jumping to WCW
- Former NXT Talents Appeared At AEW Dark Tapings In Orlando (SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Recalls Working With Bruiser Brody, First Time He Was Managed By Paul Bearer
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star