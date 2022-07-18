wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Will Be The Next Guest On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

July 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Clash of Champions Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will be the guest on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will stream this Friday on Peacock.

