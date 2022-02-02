Sami Zayn Would Love to Do a Modernized Version of Bret Hart’s Anti-US Character

Sami Zayn says he’d be interested in doing a modern take on Bret Hart’s famous anti-United States character from 1997. Zayn spoke with SportsNet for as part of a new feature looking at Hart’s career and talked about Hart’s controversial character change in 1997 when he became incredibly pro-Canadian and took shots at the US, which led to him becoming popular outside the US but booed within the country.

Zayn said of the character, “I would love to do a more modernized version, a bit more of an intellectual approach, a bit more of a factual approach to what Bret did in 1997 because I thought it was revolutionary. It’s never been done before and it’s never been done since. Global hero, despised in one country like that. It was revolutionary, we all remember it, we all rave about it to this day.”

Zayn continued his feud with Johnny Knoxville last night at the premiere of Jackass Forever, getting ejected from the premiere and shocked with a cattle prod by Knoxville.