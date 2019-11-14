WWE News: Samir Singh Is The Longest-Reigning 24/7 Champion, NXT Video Highlights, Stephanie McMahon Attends Women Curing Cancer Event

– Samir Singh revealed on Twitter that he is now the longest-reigning 24/7 champion in WWE history at 21 days total. He won the belt from R-Truth at WWE Crown Jewel, however, which was only 14 days ago.

– Stephanie McMahon attended a Women Curing Cancer event and thanked them for inviting her.

She wrote: “Thank you for including me today in the Women Curing Cancer event, @LLSusa! @WWE is so proud to be a small piece of the enormous impact you are making on pediatric cancer through the Children’s Initiative! Thank you for breaking down silos to find better cures!”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: