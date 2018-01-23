wrestling / News
Samir Singh Reveals He Tore His ACL Last Week
– Samir Singh has revealed that he suffered an torn ACL during the angle on last week’s Smackdown. Singh suffered the injury during a ringside angle during the Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal US Championship tournament match. You can see his post below.
Singh did not note a recovery time, though as Wrestling Inc reports six to nine months is the usual recovery time. Big Cass is also out with a torn ACL currently that he suffered back in August.
Last week I tore my ACL and it goes without saying that this past week has been very emotional. The more I think about it, the less it makes sense. All I know is that God is the sovereign of my life and that everything that comes to pass is his blessing. I thank you all for the continued love and support. I can’t wait to be back.