Samir Singh Reveals He Tore His ACL Last Week

January 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Singh Brothers Sunil Singh Samir Singh

– Samir Singh has revealed that he suffered an torn ACL during the angle on last week’s Smackdown. Singh suffered the injury during a ringside angle during the Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal US Championship tournament match. You can see his post below.

Singh did not note a recovery time, though as Wrestling Inc reports six to nine months is the usual recovery time. Big Cass is also out with a torn ACL currently that he suffered back in August.

