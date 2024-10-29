Sammy Guevara Reflects On His ‘Crazy’ Year, Says He’s Not Going Anywhere

Sammy Guevara recently looked back on his hectic year in AEW and said he isn’t going anywhere. The AEW star was off TV for a few months after being suspended for not following the concussion protocol in his match with Jeff Hardy in February, and returned in July on ROH before making his way back to AEW in August. Guevara reflected on his 2024 so far in a new vlog, which was recorded in July and August, and said that he’s got a lot left to give.

“Man, what a crazy year,” Guevara began (h/t to Fightful). “A lot has happened. I went from going for the AEW tag titles with a different partner to winning tag team gold with Dustin Rhodes, and to do it in Texas, it’s a place that I wrestled so much on the independents, and it feels like yesterday. It’s so crazy. A lot of fans that used to go to the independent shows I’d wrestle at were at these shows, and some of them showed me old photos that we took from 2015, 2016. It’s such a trip that, man, that was like ten years ago. Man, it feels like not even that long ago, but it was.”

He continued, “Today was very special. That’s what I want to say. The best of Sammy Guevara is not a chapter closed. It’s the one I’m writing right now. So be on the lookout because there’s a lot more greatness left in me to give. I know it’s gonna piss some of y’all motherf**kers off, but I ain’t going nowhere. I ain’t going nowhere.”

Guevara is one-half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions with Dustin Rhodes.