Sammy Guevara On His Growth Since Becoming a Father, Working With Dustin Rhodes, AEW Double Or Nothing Match

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will compete for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Double Or Nothing, and Guevara spoke about his growth and more in a new interview. Guevara spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson for a new interview ahead of Sunday’s PPV and you can see highlights below:

On how becoming a dad has changed him: “When I first became a dad, I said I’d take it easier… and then every match after that, I was jumping off ladders through tables. [laughs] But yeah, I try to be smarter about it now. Wrestling is a high-risk game, especially with my style. You have to ask yourself: when is the risk worth it? This Sunday, it might be.”

On coming into the match as the ROH World Tag Team Champions: “Dustin and I made it our goal to make the ROH Tag Titles mean more than gold. We’ve defended them in the Tokyo Dome, in Australia, and all over the world. Now we’re getting the chance to defend that honor on an AEW pay-per-view. Maybe we walk out with both sets of belts. Maybe we unify them. Maybe we make a new belt. Either way, we’re ready.”

On The Hurt Syndicate: “They’re incredible athletes. Technically sound. Dangerous. But I’ve got ‘The Natural’ in my corner—and I’m the Spanish God. This match is built to be great.”

On his history with Rhodes: “I’ve wrestled Dustin many times. His mind for this business is incredible. And when they told us we’d be teaming in ROH, it just clicked. We came up with our entrance theme together—a blend of both our songs. That was his idea. He wanted us to feel like a real team.”

On Rhodes being the former tag team partner of Guevara’s trainer Booker T: “It’s wild. Wrestling is like that—you stick around long enough, you end up teaming with your trainer’s partner or someone’s kid. I could be in my fifties one day teaming with someone Dustin helped train. This sport is one big tapestry.”

On being chased by a horse during the first Stadium Stampede: “The horse? Man, the horse has a mind of its own. We hoped it would stop where it was supposed to—but you never know. I just made sure I wasn’t anywhere near it. I ran as fast as I could. [laughs] That was my biggest concern: not getting trampled.”

On his golf cart chase moment: “That was the first show back after the pandemic tapings in Atlanta. We were in Jacksonville, doing that wild street fight—me and Jericho vs. Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega. We saw the golf cart and started talking ideas. I said, ‘I’m gonna make this look crazy.’ Jericho tried to warn me—he’s like, ‘Be careful, we’ve got a pay-per-view soon.’ But I was like, ‘Nah, this is gonna be great.’ I felt invincible. That bump turned into memes, GIFs—even an action figure. You never know what moment is going to connect. But that one did.”

On the highs and lows of his career: “There’s a Rocky quote I always think about: ‘It’s not how hard you get hit, it’s how hard you get hit and keep moving forward.’ That’s been me. I’ve had triumphs, I’ve had setbacks, but I face everything head-on.”

On his growth since the start of his time in AEW: “There’s no handbook for how to be a top star, especially when you’re 25 and just signed to a national company. But I’ve learned. And now, I’m growing—not just for me, but for my wife and daughter too.”

On his work in ROH: “There’s so much great wrestling on ROH. Athena’s reign. Our stuff with The Righteous. But because it’s not on TV, it flies under the radar. I really wish it got more love. We’ve done some special stuff.”