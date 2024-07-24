Sammy Guevara Says He & Tay Melo Are Training For AEW TV Returns

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are training toward their returns to the AEW ring. Guevara and Melo have both been off TV for a while; Guevara since February and Melo since March 2023. Guevara posted to his Twitter account to give an update, writing:

“Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job. We are both training for our comebacks and I wish yall could see how much work she puts in. Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife! She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return”

Melo has been away since getting pregnant, which was announced at Double or Nothing 2023. Their child was delivered in November. Guevara, meanwhile, was suspended in February for over a protocol issue during his match with Jeff Hardy and hasn’t been seen on TV since. His suspension has been reportedly over for a couple of months and he simply hasn’t been used since, though it was reported last week that he was being discussed for a return soon.