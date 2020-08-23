wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Voicing King Shark in Suicide Squad Game, Best of SummerSlam Livestream
– The just-announced Suicide Squad game features Samoa Joe in a big voice role. As reported yesterday, it was announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced at DC FanDome and the trailer was released. Joe commented on the trailer and his role, as you can see below.
Steve Agee is playing the role in the new The Suicide Squad movie.
That Shark tho… #KTJL https://t.co/NAxHJiFOVw
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 23, 2020
– WWE has released the Best of SummerSlam livestream, which you can see below:
