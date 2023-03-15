Samoan Swat Team Win World Tag Team Titles On MLW Underground

We have new MLW World Tag team Champions following this week’s MLW Underground. The Samoan Swat Team defeated Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka, aka Hustle & Power, top capture the championships on Tuesday’s show.

The win (which was taped on January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder) marks the SST’s first runs with the title and ends the reign of Tankman & Nduka after 315 days. Hustle & Power won the titles from 5150 at MLW SuperFight, which aired on tape delay on March 31st, 2022.