wrestling / News
Samoan Swat Team Win World Tag Team Titles On MLW Underground
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
We have new MLW World Tag team Champions following this week’s MLW Underground. The Samoan Swat Team defeated Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka, aka Hustle & Power, top capture the championships on Tuesday’s show.
The win (which was taped on January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder) marks the SST’s first runs with the title and ends the reign of Tankman & Nduka after 315 days. Hustle & Power won the titles from 5150 at MLW SuperFight, which aired on tape delay on March 31st, 2022.
NEW CHAMPS! @lanceanoai & @JuicyFinau did it! #MLWUnderground @ReelzChannel @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/jwZa05zz7R
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Bella Twins Change Public Names In Process Of Departure From WWE
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week