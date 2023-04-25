SANADA Comments On His IWGP World Championship Win

SANADA is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and he recently commented on his win. The NJPW star won the title from Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Sakura Genesis, and he spoke with NJPW’s website about his win. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On winning the title: “I’m only at the start line now. I’ve been in NJPW for seven years, and I even took the tryout way back in 2005. It’s only now I’ve become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. So I’m walking proof that if you don’t give up you can achieve your dreams.”

When asked whether he ever thought about giving up, SANADA made it clear that the possibility never crossed his mind. He stated that he knew he’d get to where he wanted to go On his title match against Hiromu Takahashi at Wrestling Dontaku: “The business and NJPW’s place in it, it can be up and it can be down. Either way, it’s the champion that’s the representative, the champion that’s responsible. That’s why this title match is so important. To keep presenting gifts to everyone else, the gift I’ll present Hiromu with is the truth, and the knowledge of just how much this title means.”