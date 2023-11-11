Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 11.10.23  

Happy Fantastic Friday, my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all as the weekend is upon us! There is no better way to kick it off than with a new and LIVE episode of AEW RAMPAGE. This weekend’s Card sees FTR vs Komander & Vikingo. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks vs Preston Vance. Elsewhere, Red Velvet vs Ruby Soho and The Kingdom are in action.

Before going any further, I would like to take this time to thank those who served in the military. This weekend marks Veterans Day. From all of us here at 411Mania, thank you for your services. Let’s talk RAMPAGE!

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness

Venue: Oakland Arena

Location: Oakland, CA

MATCH 1: Ricky Starks vs Preston Vance

Nice lockup to start this bad boy, as there’s shoving involved as well before a hot-headed Vance is on offense with kicks, strikes, and stomps for a bit. Ricky turns it around and sets up Vance in the corner for a few chops and strikes before sending him into the corner. Vance tries strong-whipping Starks into the ropes as Starks uses the momentum for a crossbody but Vance stops it in time. Vance follows it up with a pump kick after Starks wiggles his way out of a possible back-body drop. Starks to the outside as Vance sends Starks, head first into barricades. Starks comes back by sending Vance into the steel post. Starks takes time to trash-talk by the commentary team before returning to his assault on Vance. Starks with a back suplex on Preston on the ramp as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Starks picks up a near fall! Preston with a back elbow and a climb to the middle ropes for a successful attack that lays Starks out. Preston with a series of clotheslines and a spinebuster! Vance with a spinning clothesline attempt as Ricky counters it into a spinning ddt from off the ropes! A cover attempt gets Ricky a near fall. Starks calls for this one to be over as he tries looking for roshambo, but it’s countered as Vance gets in a blue thunder for a kickout. Vance calls for his trademark full nelson finisher as Starks counters it into a pin attempt for a near fall. Vance with another blue thunder as he calls for the full nelson. Big Bill jumps on the apron to distract Vance as Starks spears from the victory.

Winner:Ricky Starks (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent starter to open up the show and continue pushing LFI chasing after Starks and Big Bill. Nothing more and nothing less to see here folks.

Post-match, RUSH and Kalistico come out for the save after Starks and Bill proceed to beat the tar out of Vance.

Chris Jericho is with Rene Paquette to hype his appearance at the DDT event, as he’ll be facing Takeashita in Tokyo, Japan. Meanwhile, Lexi is with Don Callis to get his reaction, as Don is with Prince Nana. Apparently, Nana and Callis have worked out some deal. Brian Cage is on loan to Callis for the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight next Wednesday’s DYNAMITE.

Elsewhere, Lexi is with Team Jarrett as she wonders when Jay Lethal is getting his shot for the ROH WORLD TITLE. Jeff Jarrett interrupts to guarantee that Lethal will walk out as the new champion. Ortiz interrupts to have them talk trash in his face now. Lethal warns him that he may get jumped, but Ortiz does not care as he takes a swing anyway, and all Hell breaks loose. Poor Ortiz as he gets owned for a bit as officials come to break it up.

MATCH 2: Ruby Soho vs Red Velvet

Ruby with a reach-around for a takedown slam. Velvet with a great go-behind and takedown slam of her own. Velvet with a headlock as Ruby reverses. Ruby sent into the ropes as she shoulder tackles Velvet. Ruby into the ropes as Velvet catches her with a leg lariat that staggers Ruby. Velvet with punches to the midsection and a stretched boot to the face. Ruby counters by slamming Velvet’s head into the corner post, then ramming her head first into another corner. Velvet comes back swinging but is slingshot on the ropes for a near fall as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Velvet comes in with a nice bulldog, a double knee strike to the back, and a standing moonsault for a two-count! Have mercy! Ruby, with a thrust kick, make that two thrust kicks. Velvet set on the top rope as Ruby kicks her in the head—another cover attempt as Velvet kicks out. Backdrop driver follows from Ruby— make that two drivers! Ruby misses a strike but rebounds by planting Velvet to the middle turnbuckle pas as someone gives Ruby a beautiful set of green flowers. Velvet comes from behind, looking for a rollup for a near fall. Ruby rebounds with a punch to the face as Velvet swings and misses a series of spinning kicks until her third attempt connects to pick up the win.

Winner:Red Velvet (9 minutes)

Rating:*

Stir it up, baby, stir it up, but damn, what was so magical about those flowers that Ruby had to stop? That was very lame as the match was decent and was at a two-star rank for me, but that flowers stunt was just too damn silly. Should have been laid out to have Angelo Parker come out with the flowers and have Ruby notice him after a few minutes of stomping out Velvet to play shocked and affectionate, then proceed with the rest of what was laid out..

MATCH 3: The Kingdom’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs Jobber 101 & Jobber 102

Annnnnnnnnnnnd it’s over. I blinked, and like 20 seconds it’s over. Did we even get the names of the guys beaten? In the words of Ron Simmons, DAMN!

Winner:The Kingdom

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Daniel Garcia, Parker, and Menard are backstage with Lexi as Garcia talks about wanting to face someone he greatly respects. That person will be Andrade as Garcia will be facing him on Collision this weekend. Ruby Soho and Saraya interrupt as Saraya is pissed at Parker for the flowers stunt. Menard and Saraya separate Soho and Parker as they agree with one another; they got a big problem on their hands. Cue Elton John’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

We are back as Darius and Dante Martin challenge The Kingdom to a match. It looks like as it comes courtesy of Roderick Strong as Roderick wants Darius 1-on-1.

MATCH 4: FTR vs Komander & Vikingo

Dax and Komander kicking this one off as Dax gets in a snapmare, and a shoulder block. Dax misses a back elbow as Komander connects with a dropkick! One count pinfall as our match continues. Vikingo tagged in now as Dax is able to tag Cash. Vikingo with a spin kick to midsection followed by a spinning kick, and a dropkick/enziguri. Vikingo follows it up with another dropkick that sends Cash out of the ring as Vikingo comes over the top rope to crash and burn into Cash. The move sends Cash crashing into the announcer’s table as we head into our final set of ad breaks. AEW Rampage is back as Komander gets in a big crossbody as Vikingo is on top and takes our Cash in the process. Shotgun dropkick by Vikingo to help Komander only get a near fall after a rollup. Great synergy combo moves by Vikingo and Komander but it’s not enough to keep Dax down. Komander tries to lift Dax but he’s sent into the corner as Vikingo gets a tag. Dax manages to stop him as he tries climbing to the top ropes as Dax climbs up and tries for a superplex that gets reversed! Vikingo gets a near fall as our main event continues. Vikingo to the top as is Komander on the opposite end as they both connect with stereo 630 splashes for a double near fall. Cash with the gory special on Komander while Vikingo connects with a spinning kick to ground Cash! Spinning kick attempt by Vikingo misses Dax as he tries for a shooting star press but Dax plants him with a piledriver for a near fall. Dax to the top now as Vikingo tries for a rollup but no mas. Dax tries to deadlift Vikingo as Vikingomreverses it for another rollup attempt but no mas. The third time is the charm as Dax finally connects with his slingshot off the ropes backbreaker. Komander comes in for a rollup as Dax somehow kicks out! How did he get out of that?! Cash gets in a blind tag as Komander tries climbing to the top and misses his spaceman walking the ropes attempt. FTR sets him up for the shatter machine for the victory! GAWD DAMN!

Winner:FTR

Rating:****

NOW THIS, THIS WAS GOOD, DAMN GOOD! This match was worth sticking around for as this was an instant classic! I could’ve watched these two teams go on for almost an hour. FTR proving once again that they truly are one of the best tag teams out there on the scene today. Who can’t these guys work with and put over so well?

End of Show…Or is it?

Lights go off as it’s all black when we see House of Black is clapping over what they just witnessed as we fade to black…

End of Show

