Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 11.22.24  

On this frigid, wet, and dark Friday in Washington, D.C., I'm Lee Sanders! Hello everyone, and welcome to our AEW Rampage coverage! This week, the AEW Rampage card sees the following:

-The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Rocky Romero) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver)

-Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys and QT Marshall weigh in

-Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron

-Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher

On with the action!

Venue: Santander Arena

City: Reading, PA

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, Ian Riccobani

MATCH 1: Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron

Nyla Rose! I have not seen her in a minute! It’s always good to see her on my TV as she locks up with Mina. Both women start dancing when Mina gets in the first blow. Nyla with a swing and misses as Nyla kicks her in the face. Nyla follows it up with a couple of scoop slams as Harley demands the tag. Nyla tells her she’s got things under control when she runs into the ropes. Harley tags herself in as Nyla looks on, upset. Mina hits a Russian leg sweep and picks up a near fall before Mariah is tagged. Mariah, with the double chop to the chest, followed by a spinning suplex! Mariah almost gets a near fall as Mina and Mariah double-team on Harley. Nyla gets in but is tossed out by both girls as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Nyla hits a side slam followed by a senton for a two-count. Harley is tagged as she hits Mariah with a running knee strike for a kickout. Harley hits a headbutt as Mina is tagged! Mina leaves her feet and hits a clothesline on Harley. Mina with an enziguri and the pinfall attempt when Nyla breaks it up. Mina captures Harley in a DDT as Mariah hits a dropkick on Nyla that sends her between the ropes. Mina and Mariah hit a top rope doomsday device on Harley to pick up the victory.

Winner: Mina & Mariah (10 minutes)

Rating:**

I just love M&M’s! Don’t you?!

We are back, as it's time for the QT Marshall and AJ of The Costco Guys to weigh in.





MATCH 2: Juice Robinson vs The Butcher

Butcher and Juice tangle up off the break and head into the ropes. Both men separate as Juice tries for a shoulder tackle. Butcher doesn’t move as Juice tries again, but no one is home. Butcher hits a shoulder tackle of his own and floors Robinson. Butcher connects with a hard chop before Robinson reverses him in the corner to hit a few right hands. Robinson is sent crashing to the outside back first. Butcher continues focusing on the back as we head into another set of commercial breaks. We are back as Juice hits a DDT followed by a senton. Lateral press follows as Butcher kicks out! Butcher hits a powerful throw for a near fall. Juice hits a cannonball, followed by a couple of right-handed jabs. Butcher counters a left strike attempt with a half-nelson/backbreaker combo for a near fall! Butcher calls for a brain buster as Juice reverses it and hits Butcher in the temple! Robinson hits the Juice is loose for the win!

Winner: Juice Robinson (9 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid match. As far as the dark horse of the year goes, I have to give it up to Butcher!

Thunder Rosa is backstage with Lexi as Thunder issues an open challenge. Harley Cameron appears with a Hologram mask on. Harley calls herself Harleygram as she accepts the challenge. Rosa looks on, confused while trying to keep a straight face. The challenge is accepted. I love that Harley Cameron! She is one of the central bright spots on all AEW programming going right.

MATCH 3: The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Rocky Romero) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver)

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT! We have a kung-fu off between Briscoe and Silver. Uno attacks Briscoe from behind as soon as Reynolds is tagged. Double team action on Briscoe when Uno is tagged. Briscoe manages to tag Romero, who connects with a clothesline on Reynolds before we head into a set of commercials. We are back as Briscoe single-handedly is fighting off the Dark Order. Briscoe hits an exploder on Uno for a near fall. Uno sends Briscoe into the ropes, and Reynolds kicks him in the head! Silver helps Uno set up a superkick/piledriver combo. Briscoe hits the hot tag as Ishii enters the ring for the first time in this main event! Ishii goes back and forth with Silver on chops and kicks. Silver hits a German suplex that Ishii no-sells as he clotheslines him! Briscoe sets a chair up in the ring when Reynolds interferes. Romero negates him when Briscoe hits a dive between the ropes to crash into Dark Order. Ishii is fighting Reynolds in the ring and hits the sliding lariat! Ishii follows up with a stalling brainbuster for the win!

Winner: The Conglomeration (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby!

AEW FULL GEAR package, featuring Guns N’ Roses’ November Rain song, closes the show. We are using this song to hype a PPV, huh? Interesting! Check it out below!

End of Show