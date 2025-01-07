Santino Marella Recalls Smoking With Snoop Dogg Before WrestleMania 24

Santino Marella had an interaction with Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 24, and he says that the rapper smoked him out before the show. Snoop was the MC for the Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjack match at the 2008 PPV and Santino was on the side of Beth Phoenix and Melina for the match, taking a clothesline from Snoop after the bout. Marella recently appeared on the No Name Wrestling Podcast and recalled his interaction with Snoop before the show.

“It was my first WrestleMania, and I’m doing something with Snoop,” Marella recalled (h/t to Fightful). “So I get there, and I’m walking around. It’s a different atmosphere. The catering’s a little extra nice, everyone’s in a great mood. Everyone’s happy, and they go, ‘Yeah, can you please go to Snoop Dogg’s bus and just talk briefly about what you’re gonna be doing later?’”

He continued, “As I walked on the bus, I was greeted with a blunt. I was like, okay. It’s Snoop Dogg, right, you’re not gonna say no [laughs], so I smoked with him. I don’t know what kind of weed he has, but I was in the best mood ever. I was walking around [smiling], it’s very euphoric, uplifting weed. I just had a permanent smile on my face all day. I went right to catering.”

Phoenix and Melina won the match over Maria Kanellis and Ashley Massaro. Snoop took out Marella post-match and left with Kanellis and Massaro.