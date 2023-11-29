– During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today, Santos Escobar appeared to have a warning for Randy orton, who is being advertised by the Barclays Center for this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Escobar said he hopes Orton doesn’t show up to TV this Friday.

Santos Escobar said on Orton (via Fightful), “I just heard that Randy’s gonna show up on SmackDown this Friday. Is that correct? Well, I hope he doesn’t show up. I know he’s the legend killer, but I just sent a legend away for good. I don’t want to send him away too. So if he’s watching this, I hope he doesn’t show up.”

Randy Orton recently returned to WWE after a lengthy injury layoff last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames. The next night on Raw, Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio.