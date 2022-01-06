wrestling / News
Sarah Schreiber Announces Her Engagement, WWE Congratulates Her
January 6, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber announced that she was now engaged to her partner Chad Dunbar.
She wrote: “My forever buddy, Mr. Chad! I SAID YES! I love you! My Team!”
WWE congratulated her on Twitter, while several in the company did so in the comments of her post. That includes Natalya, Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Drew Gulak, Megan Morant, Taya Valkyrie, Renee Paquette, Byron Saxton, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Kevin Patrick, and McKenzie Mitchell.
Congratulations to @sarahschreib, her forever buddy, "Mr. Chad," and to the adorable puppy, of course, on the great news. 💍 https://t.co/iB2tMsrWjr
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Atlas Reportedly Injured At AEW Rampage Taping (Spoiler)
- Corey Graves Says He Wants to Be In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- WWE Releases Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, William Regal, Road Dogg & More In NXT & Performance Center Cuts
- nZo Reveals the Difference Between Himself & AEW Roster, How He’d Deal With Tony Khan