Sarah Schreiber Announces Her Engagement, WWE Congratulates Her

In a post on Instagram, WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber announced that she was now engaged to her partner Chad Dunbar.

She wrote: “My forever buddy, Mr. Chad! I SAID YES! I love you! My Team!”

WWE congratulated her on Twitter, while several in the company did so in the comments of her post. That includes Natalya, Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Drew Gulak, Megan Morant, Taya Valkyrie, Renee Paquette, Byron Saxton, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Kevin Patrick, and McKenzie Mitchell.