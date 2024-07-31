wrestling / News

Sareee Suffers A Fractured Wrist, Plans To Wrestle At Next Month’s Marigold Event

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 205 Live Sarray Sareee Image Credit: WWE

Tokyo Sports reports that Marigold wrestler Sareee recently suffered a fractured wrist, but the injury will not require surgery. She suffered a distal left radius fracture. She has said she plans to wrestle at Marigold’s upcoming event on August 19.

