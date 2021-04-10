wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Changes Her Hair Color Before Wrestlemania (Pics)
Sasha Banks appeared on today’s episode of The Bump and revealed a new look going into her match with Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania tonight. She added some green to her blue hair, as you can see in the photo below. Banks and Belair will headline night one of Wrestlemania with the Smackdown women’s title on the line.
Needless to say, @SashaBanksWWE is READY for #WrestleMania!
The #SmackDown Women's Champion is on #WWETheBump RIGHT NOW!@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/2NZaZ5iV7B
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
It's The Boss vs. The EST of WWE tonight in the MAIN EVENT of #WrestleMania!@SashaBanksWWE is @WrestleMania ready!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/CAomLIk7u4
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE has one last fiery message for @BiancaBelairWWE and the entire @WWEUniverse before #WrestleMania!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/dKEJvU8Jeg
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Cesaro Recalls Vince McMahon Saying He Wasn’t A Draw, Discusses Feeling Pressure For WrestleMania 37 Match
- WWE Confirms Opening Match & Main Event For WrestleMania 37 Night One
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37