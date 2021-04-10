wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Changes Her Hair Color Before Wrestlemania (Pics)

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks Royal Rumble WWE

Sasha Banks appeared on today’s episode of The Bump and revealed a new look going into her match with Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania tonight. She added some green to her blue hair, as you can see in the photo below. Banks and Belair will headline night one of Wrestlemania with the Smackdown women’s title on the line.

article topics :

Sasha Banks, Joseph Lee

