Photos of Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Returns at Raw Live Event in Bangor

– As previously reported, WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Bangor, Maine. The show featured the in-ring return of Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss at the event. Banks teamed up with Bayley and Dana Brooke against Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Alicia Fox. Banks has been out since early September with an undisclosed issue.

Alexa Bliss also teamed up with Mickie James to face Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. Rousey and Jax won the match. You can check out some photos from the event below.