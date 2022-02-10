Sasha Praises Bianca Belair as ‘Legit’

– Speaking to Mark Andrews on his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks had high praise for her WrestleMania 37 opponent, Bianca Belair. She stated the following on Belair (via Fightful):

“To have our schedule and to still make gear, and to be a wife, to be an athlete, and to do so much. I’m like, You are legit. Whatever ‘The EST’ means to you, you are it. And to have someone so talented to come in so fast and just kind of get it so well is very rare, and to have not an independent background in wrestling, that is just so crazy to me. That’s just natural talent.”

Bianca Belair is set to compete in a women’s Elimination Chamber match at this month’s event along with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH. The winner will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.