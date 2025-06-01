Scott D’Amore Praises AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena, Says It’s A ‘Top Tier Gimmick Match’

In his latest column, the D’Amore Drop, Scott D’Amore praised AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena match, which he says is a ‘top-tier gimmick match.’ D’Amore also called Double or Nothing the best PPV of the year so far. Here are highlights:

On Double or Nothing: “AEW put on the best wrestling show of 2025 with their Double or Nothing event this past Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. AEW’s tagline is “Where the Best Wrestle,” and Tony Khan has a roster of world-class talent that takes that mantra as an absolute promise on every pay-per-view event. I mean every word of this: Only a handful of wrestlers — ever — could have put on the match that Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page did last Sunday. It was breathtaking, a roller coaster that left you almost emotionally exhausted.”

On who he thinks should have won the main event: “Nevertheless, I stand behind the concern I expressed last week: I think Double or Nothing was the time to pull the trigger on Will Ospreay. Hangman vs. Moxley for the AEW Title is going to be awesome, but I don’t understand why this isn’t Ospreay’s time. And I mean I don’t understand — because Tony Khan and his creative team know a great deal more about their plans for Will, their title and their long-term vision that I simply don’t. I’m going to wait and see how this plays out and give these talented people time and space to tell the stories they believe are the best stories they can tell. Hangman challenging for — and potentially winning — another AEW World Title in his home state of Texas will be a great moment. Obviously, any promoter would much rather have “too many” potential world champions than too few, and it’ll be interesting to see how AEW picks its way through this ‘good problem.'”

On Anarchy in the Arena: “AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena match — with the nonstop chaos and rock music playing on a loop — has joined Hell in a Cell, War Games, the Royal Rumble and, I would humbly suggest, Ultimate X as one of the industry’s top-tier gimmick matches. Anarchy has done for falls-count-anywhere brawls what War Games and Hell in a Cell did for cage matches — and what the Royal Rumble did for battle royals. It took a staple gimmick and elevated it to something unique and truly spectacular.”