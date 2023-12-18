wrestling / News

Scott D’Amore Teases ‘Biggest Signing’ In TNA at Hard to Kill

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling Hard to Kill Image Credit: TNA

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Scott D’Amore teased surprises for TNA Hard to Kill, including one of the ‘biggest signings’ in history.

He said: “We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to have surprises for you, some unexpected things, including, we are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of, I think, one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that is really going to shake things up on January 13. If you’ve been saying, ‘I’m looking for something different.’ We’re giving you a lot. Someone we have in store for you that night is going to blow your socks off.

