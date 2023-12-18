Scott D’Amore Teases ‘Biggest Signing’ In TNA at Hard to Kill

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Scott D’Amore teased surprises for TNA Hard to Kill, including one of the ‘biggest signings’ in history.

He said: “We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to have surprises for you, some unexpected things, including, we are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of, I think, one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that is really going to shake things up on January 13. If you’ve been saying, ‘I’m looking for something different.’ We’re giving you a lot. Someone we have in store for you that night is going to blow your socks off.”