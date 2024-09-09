Scott D’Amore Reflects On Why Team Canada Was ‘Special’ To Him

Scott D’Amore was a core part of Team Canada in TNA, and he recently talked about his run with the group. The former TNA executive looked back on his run with the stable on Talk is Jericho and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what made the group so special to him: “Team Canada to me was special because those guys really were a team. When we found out that Eric Young was gonna be released. Team Canada and America’s Most Wanted came together to showcase EY and actually changed the office opinion.”

On his memory of the group reflecting on their rise together: “Team Canada got together and we just had this moment where we were five guys from Ontario, Canada, and everybody kinda got emotional, including Bobby Roode.”