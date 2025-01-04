Scott Norton Reveals His Past Heat With Vince McMahon

– During a recent chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WCW wrestler Scott Norton revealed his talks with WWE and Vince McMahon in the 1990s that led to heat with McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Scott Norton on wrestling one match against Bob Holly in WWE after a run in NJPW: “New Japan, after you start with them, they want you to go someplace else for a year or two. I went and visited Vince [McMahon], and had the big talk with him … they flew me and my wife to Fort Lauderdale, and I spent the weekend there, and I wrestled Bob. We had a pretty good little match.”

On having heat with Vince McMahon over his lack of guarantees: “They wouldn’t guarantee a dime. There’s no way I could just say I’m gonna leave New Japan … It would’ve just been the worst move. And the thing about it is, [Vince] was offended. … and I kinda got heat with Vince over it.”