Scramble Cage Match Set For Joey Janela’s Cluster Forever

Joey Janela has announced a Scramble Cage Match for his Cluster Forever show over WrestleMania 41 week. Janela took to Twitter to announce the match for the April 19th show, as you can see below.

Janela wrote:

“A match invented by Doug Gentry in 2004 ROH has disappeared and for good reason because it was so so dangerous, well it was one of my favorites and I love dangerous!

20 years later Scramble Cage returns, a steel cage, platforms on top of the cage and 8 men with 10k worth of palms poker chips on the line!

This will be lunacy..

https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-the-cluster-forever-las-vegas-nevada-04-19-2025/event/1700623CAAFE1305”