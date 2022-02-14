wrestling / News

WWE News: Second WrestleMania Super Bowl Ad, WWE Congratulates Rams on Super Bowl Win

February 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Image Credit: Cooper Neill / WWE

– WWE’s second WrestleMania 38 ad from the Super Bowl is now online. As previously noted, WWE had a 30 second ad that played during the game, and you can see a shorter 15-second ad below:

– WWE posted to social media to congratulate the LA Rams on their win, as you can see below:

