wrestling / News
WWE News: Second WrestleMania Super Bowl Ad, WWE Congratulates Rams on Super Bowl Win
February 14, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE’s second WrestleMania 38 ad from the Super Bowl is now online. As previously noted, WWE had a 30 second ad that played during the game, and you can see a shorter 15-second ad below:
– WWE posted to social media to congratulate the LA Rams on their win, as you can see below:
Congratulations @RamsNFL on an incredible #SuperBowl victory!
Enjoy your custom @WWE Championship. pic.twitter.com/bhqyi0VYc8
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2022
Hey @Leonard90Flo, looking good there with that custom @RamsNFL @WWE Championship on your shoulder. 👀
Congrats on the #SuperBowl victory, champ! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/GVIoq3BkeX
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Says People In WWE Turned On Him Due To His Donald Trump Support
- Hulk Hogan Parties with Ric Flair, Names Top Three Wrestlers of All Time
- WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History