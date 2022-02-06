Serena Deeb On AEW Building Rivalries Within Its Women’s Division, Embracing Real Aspects Of Her Character

In a recent interview on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Serena Deeb discussed AEW building rivalries within its women’s division, embracing real aspects of her character, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Serena Deeb on AEW building rivalries within its women’s division: “That was the thing for a while where it was just one-off matches. And the fact that Tony embraced wanting to do more and wanted to put some, some deeper storytelling in there is really cool. Hopefully, that continues for other people as well. I think just from an emotional investment standpoint for the fans, one-off matches are great. Especially if they’re dream matches, right? Like Bryan Danielson versus Kenny Omega. Like that’s a dream match, people want to see that and even one time, these people are going to love it. But I think, historically speaking in wrestling, if you look back on the Attitude Era, for example, there were stories and feuds that went on for a year. And people stayed emotionally invested as long as there was something compelling to pay attention to. So I think it’s a great sign. I’ve seen it also across other stories in the women’s division and as of late and it’s great. I think a lot of wrestling fans appreciate that.”

On embracing real aspects of her character and her frustration with the younger generation of women’s wrestlers: “A lot of what’s coming out of me right now, character-wise and personality-wise, is real. I spent a few years coaching. A lot of positives in that chapter, a lot of gratitude for that chapter. But there was a lot of BS and there was a lot of dealing with difficult personalities with – I’m trying to think of how to say this. Like, this younger generation, right, they’re entitled. They are. They’re entitled. And they complain and you know, all this stuff. So a lot of my content right now is real, it’s real emotion coming out, it’s like, it’s like, you guys don’t even know what, and I don’t even say this with bitterness at all. I’m very proud of my journey and grateful for the struggles that I went through. I’m saying this with like, you don’t even know what it was like to come up in 2005, 2006, 2007, how hard it was for women. Like the pressures for the women and all this stuff and how good women have it today and they still complain.”

